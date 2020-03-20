A woman has hiked up 88 Peak District hills in memory of her mother, who designed one of the trig pillars marking the highest points.

Lucy Coppack, from Macclesfield in Cheshire, undertook the challenge to raise money for East Cheshire Hospice, which cared for her mum before her death 25 years ago.

The 28-year-old finished at the Shutlingsloe trig pillar, close to her home town, which was designed by her late mother and partly built by her father.

She said the challenge had "been a lot of hard work, but I am so happy I have done it".

