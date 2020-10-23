Dozens of messages of support for Marcus Rashford have been posted on a mural in Manchester that was daubed with racist graffiti following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

The vandalism took place hours after the Manchester United and England striker missed a penalty in the decisive penalty shoot-out.

Rashford was honoured with the mural bearing his picture after he campaigned against food poverty.

