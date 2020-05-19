Damon Albarn reflects on first shows in 18 months

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has described his return to the stage as "kind of like getting back into a dating game".

Albarn is performing as part of the Manchester International Festival this week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at Manchester Central, he said: "These places need to be alive and if it's OK for Wembley to have 60,000 people, then it's definitely alright for this to have 10,000 people."

