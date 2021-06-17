The mother of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bomb, said she would rather "look for solutions" than get angry about security failings on the night of the attack.

A public inquiry into the terror attack has highlighted a number of missed opportunities to prevent or minimise the "devastating impact" of the blast on 22 May 2017.

Figen Murray said the recommendations in the report would "avoid it happening again".

