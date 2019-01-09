A 10-year-old boy who loves mathematics has written a book in a bid to help other children enjoy the subject.

Adam, of Bolton, Greater Manchester, said he wants to show them how doing sums is "not that daunting".

The schoolboy, who also shares his love of maths on TikTok, said he grew up being asked maths questions by his mother whenever they were out at cafes.

Correct answers were rewarded with hot chocolate and muffins, he said.

Proceeds from the book will go to the Urban Outreach charity, which provides food for households in crisis.

