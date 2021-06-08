First-time buyers have opened up about the challenges they have faced in a bid to get onto the housing ladder.

According to the Office for National Statistics, house prices in the North West have jumped by 12% - the biggest increase in the country.

The spike in prices has been boosted by the government's stamp duty holiday, which ends on 30 June.

Caroline Taylor, who is currently house hunting, said: "My ultimate goal was to move out and have my own house by the time I was 30 and unfortunately that is out of my power."

