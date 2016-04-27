It takes a lot to shock a superhero, but a call from the Duchess of Cambridge left the Stockport Spider-Man "shaking" with surprise.

Jason Baird has spent lockdown dressing up as the comic book legend to delight and dazzle the residents of the Greater Manchester town alongside his friend and fellow Spidey, Andrew Baldock.

A photo of him performing a back-flip in front of a window of locked-down children was chosen by Catherine for her new exhibition and book Hold Still.

And so, as way of a thank-you for his efforts, the duchess gave the would-be web-slinger a call.

