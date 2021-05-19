Health visitors in Halton, Merseyside, say they have identified more language problems in young children during the pandemic, but are identifying them early.

Problems for two-year-olds include not joining two words together and saying fewer words than expected at that age.

It has been attributed in part to reduced socialising during lockdowns.

Halton Council has brought in new speech tests and continued to carry out face-to-face assessments throughout the pandemic.

