Millie Tomlinson and Louise Murray were both directly affected by the Manchester Arena attack.

Millie, who was 17, was just feet away from the bomb and was seriously injured. Twenty-year-old Louise lost her brother, Martyn Hett, in the attack.

Both women faced struggles and challenges and are now trying to make their best of their futures.

Millie, who left college after the attack, is now studying at university and Louise has left her job to set up a crochet business.

