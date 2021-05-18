Annette and her daughters were in Manchester Arena during the attack on 22 May 2017.

BBC Radio Manchester received exclusive access to the Arena to take the family back.

They each wrote letters of what they'd say to their past selves after that night.

They also met Alexis, who has received support from charity Liv's Trust for singing lessons.

Liv's Trust was set up by the family of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who died in the attack.

The second episode of Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope is available on BBC Radio Manchester at 9pm on Wednesday 19 May, and all episodes are available on BBC Sounds now.

If you've been affected by the issues in this video, you can find help and support from BBC Action Line.