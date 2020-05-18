The first Royal Horticultural Society garden in an urban area has welcomed its first visitors.

The 154-acre RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford has opened a year later than planned, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RHS Director General Sue Biggs said the £35m garden was "the result of years of hard work".

