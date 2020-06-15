A man who found a duck nested on his ninth floor balcony for a second year said it was "unbelievable".

Steve Stuttard, an ornithologist, said it was the "perfect scenario" when the bird settled on his plant pot outside his flat in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester.

When the chicks hatched in 2020, Mr Stuttard lowered them down to ground level in a bucket.

He said he plans to do the same with this year's hatchlings.

