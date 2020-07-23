A former Rugby Union captain has joined a Manchester club to train and inspire young players.

Jason Robinson, who was the first black England Rugby Union captain, has been appointed as Sale Shark's non-executive director.

"There's no reason why there shouldn't be more people of colour in positions like this," Mr Robinson said.

On returning to the pitch, Mr Robinson said he had not felt "this excited in a long, long time".

