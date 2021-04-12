Young people living in the north west who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme have shared their experiences of charity work and rural treks.

It follows the announcement of Prince Philip's death on Friday.

Tasks for the awards involve volunteering, physical challenges, developing new skills and taking part in expeditions.

The teenagers also spoke about how the scheme improved their mindset and reduced anxiety.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk