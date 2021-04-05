Indoor gardening has proven popular during the coronavirus pandemic as people spend more time at home.

Sales of house plants have boomed during lockdown and are up by 200%, as indoor gardening among the under-35s increases by 75%.

Two women from Greater Manchester say they have realised first hand the benefits of having plants in their home.

