Farmers and residents say scramblers and quad bikes are tearing up the moorland near Rochdale and Ramsbottom in Greater Manchester which is destroying the environment.

They also said the bikers were causing stress to animals such as sheep, causing them to lose their unborn lambs.

Nigel Morrell, from the Norden Area Forum, is urging riders to stay off the moors, saying they are not free access areas and riding on them is illegal.

