People from across the North West have been taking advantage of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England.

Two households or groups of up to six people are now able to meet outside in England, with outdoor sport facilities also reopening.

People have been dusting off their tennis rackets at Northern Tennis Club in south Manchester and teeing up on the golf course at Wirral Golf Club.

Simply Cycling also welcomed adults and children for a group cycle in Manchester earlier.

