A councillor who issued a stark warning from his sick bed a year ago for people to start taking Covid-19 seriously says he has "still not fully recovered".

Bury Council deputy leader Tamoor Tariq collapsed and was taken to hospital just before the UK's first lockdown.

Gasping for breath in his 2020 YouTube video, he warned it was not just the old or clinically vulnerable at risk.

Mr Tariq, 31, says he contracted coronavirus again in December and feels "fortunate" to have survived.