A woman from Bury who created a meat trading business to support farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic said it started as a "side project" but has become a "success".

India Morris, 27, who launched Meat Co. Manchester, buys from farmers in Greater Manchester and Lancashire and delivers to the customer's door.

The service was set up to help farmers who suffered from a lack of restaurant trade.

