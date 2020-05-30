An all-female barbershop choir have said there will be "happy tears" when they can reunite, and that they are "longing to sing together again".

Cheshire Chord Company is made up of 70 women from around the county who have used the group as a support service for each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Choir member Julie Phillips, 41, from Runcorn, said it would be "extremely emotional" when the group are able to go from meeting online to in person again.

