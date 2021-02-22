Owain Wyn Evans: 'I had to go back in the closet for first TV job'
BBC North West Tonight weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans shares his coming out story as part of LGBT+ History Month.
He talks about what it was like for him growing up in South Wales, coming out at his first BBC presenting job, and how he still receives homophobic messages on Twitter.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- 8 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Manchester