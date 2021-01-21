This is the moment two houses partially collapsed after a sinkhole measuring 10ft (3m) opened up on a Manchester street.

Four homes were evacuated on Wednesday evening when the hole appeared on Walmer Street in Abbey Hey, Gorton.

Fire crews returned hours later after the front of two of the properties crashed to the ground.

United Utilities said it was dealing with a collapsed sewer but was investigating all possible causes, including the recent heavy rain.

