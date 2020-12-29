Boxing champion Lyndon Arthur tells how sport saved him
Commonwealth champion Lyndon Arthur has told how boxing turned his life around after the gangland shooting of his brother.
The Mancunian, 29, recently defended his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over fellow Briton Anthony Yarde in London.
He dedicated the victory to his late brother Zennen who was killed in a gangland shooting in Manchester when Lyndon was just 10.
- Published
- 35 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Manchester