A Manchester father has created an educational app to help his son face "the challenges of racism".

Dominic Bruce said he developed the app, called Musa, which features a collection of educational videos, to help teach children of all backgrounds "their true place in the world".

He said he wanted children to learn about the history of African civilisations and black history before the advent of slavery.

Mr Bruce said he wanted to provide a resource to explain precisely "why racism exists and where it has come from".