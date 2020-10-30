A man who refused to wear a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 after believing fake theories about the disease has said battling the virus was "the worst two weeks of my life".

Trevor Jones from Bolton said he initially listened to those who told him coronavirus was "man flu" or linked to the 5G network, but became gravely ill after testing positive in September.

He received critical care in hospital and "lost a stone and a half in 12 days".

He said his experience had changed his views on the virus and hoped it would help alter the attitudes of others too.

