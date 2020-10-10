A mural paying tribute to Manchester music icon Ian Curtis has been painted in the city for World Mental Health Day.

The lead singer of Joy Division took his own life at his home in 1980 shortly before the band were due to go on tour in the US.

His former bandmate Peter Hook said it was a fitting tribute to Ian who "suffered greatly" but "soldiered on", which "didn't do him much good".

He said the message of the mural was: "If you're suffering, seek help."

Street artist AKSE-19 said he hoped telling Ian's story with the mural would "help people".