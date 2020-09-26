Students at Manchester Metropolitan University are isolating after more than 100 tested positive for Covid-19.

More than 1,700 students have been told to self-isolate. One told the BBC the situation had "left morale really low".

A university spokesman said disciplinary action will be taken against any breaches.

Separately, students in Scotland were told not to go to pubs, parties or restaurants this weekend to stem the spread of the virus.

Police were called to break up several parties at the University of Edinburgh's main hall of residence on Friday night.

Some students in Pollock Halls of Residence at the University of Edinburgh have also been told to "lockdown" because of a confirmed case of the virus.