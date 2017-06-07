Paralysed pilot flies again in charity wing-walk

A former pilot paralysed in an accident 13 years ago has returned to the skies for a charity wing-walk.

Sixty-one-year-old Jerry Ward, from Hartford, Cheshire sat in the cockpit while his two carers Sophie Parker and Jenna Tidbury joined him in the air to perform the daring stunt.

He said: "I'm determined to show disability in a positive light.

"There are lots of things that are really, really difficult in life now but there's very, very little that's absolutely impossible."