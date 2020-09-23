The daughters of a Manchester Arena blast victim have paid tribute to their "warrior mum" who treated "everyone with kindness decency and respect".

A series of hearings have been taking place where relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 bombing have provided personal insights into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever by the attack.

The final day of "pen portraits" continued with the 51-year-old school receptionist and mother-of-three Jane Tweddle, from Blackpool.