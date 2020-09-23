Manchester Arena Inquiry: Wendy Fawell 'the life and soul of the party'
The family of a mother killed in the Manchester Arena bomb said she was "fun to be around" and "the life and soul of the party".
Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley, West Yorkshire, ran an after-school club and her death "has left all the children she cared for bewildered".
"She loved her role as mum... she loved her job, she loved children," the family said in a statement.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Manchester