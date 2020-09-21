Family, friends and teachers of Nell Jones, 14, have told the Manchester Arena Inquiry about a girl with a "passion" for life who was an "honour" to know.

This week's "pen portraits" at the hearing started with tributes to the teenager, from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire.

A series of hearings are taking place at which relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 bombing will provide personal insights into the lives of their loved ones.