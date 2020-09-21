Manchester Arena Inquiry: Victim's husband thanks city for its love
The husband of one of the Manchester Arena bomb victims said the city showed "in the most incredible way that love can be the more powerful force".
Tony Kiss's wife Michelle was one of 22 people killed in the attack at an Ariane Grande concert in May 2017.
"The people of Manchester restored my faith in humanity during the hardest time in my life," he told a public inquiry into the deaths.
