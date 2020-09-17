The uncle of Manchester Arena victim Philip Tron has recalled his nephew's "huge heart and personality to match".

On the day of the bombing, 32-year-old Philip had travelled to Manchester from Gateshead with his mother June, his partner Deborah Hutchinson, and her children.

He was killed alongside Ms Hutchinson's daughter Courtney Boyle and 20 others.

In a recorded statement, uncle Ken Mullen said Mr Tron was known as a "joker" to friends and family.