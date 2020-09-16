The parents of Georgina Callander told a public inquiry she had a "heart as big as the moon" and "lit up the room with her famous smile".

Lesley Callander said her 18-year-old daughter Georgina, from Tarleton, Lancashire, would give her 50 cuddles a day.

Losing her was "a daily, living nightmare", she said.

Her father Simon Callander told the inquiry his daughter had an "unmistakable laugh" and was "the glue that held the family together".

He said his life was "unrecognisable" since Georgina's death and a "black cloud follows him".