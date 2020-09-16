Manchester Arena Inquiry: Angelika and Marcin Klis were 'soulmates'
The daughters of a couple killed in the Manchester arena bombing said their parents were "soulmates".
Aleksandra and Patrycja told the inquiry Angelika and Marcin Klis were "so in love... and most of all happy".
Their two daughters said they were "completely devastated" by their deaths.
"We haven't just lost our parents... we have lost our best friends and protectors."
