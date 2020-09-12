Coronavirus: 'Some are silly but don't blame one age group'
Young people have been responding to recent restrictions in Bolton after a local spike in coronavirus.
Extra rules were implemented in the Greater Manchester town, including the overnight closure of venues, while restaurants and cafes can provide takeaways only.
A third of all cases in England last week were among people aged between 20 and 29, sparking warnings from the government.
