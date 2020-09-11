Lynn Sibbald is dreaming of the day she can squeeze her husband's hand and say "I love you".

Husband Trevor lives in a dementia care home in Trafford and the couple have not seen each other for six weeks due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Greater Manchester borough is currently subject to tightened coronavirus measures, which includes restrictions on care home visitors.

"The longer this is going on the less chance there is of him remembering me and that's heartbreaking," she said.

