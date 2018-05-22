The mother of a victim who died in the 2017 Manchester terror attack says the city's bee symbol will help her "take courage" ahead of an inquiry into the bombing.

Martyn Hett, aged 29, was one of 22 people who died in a suicide bombing following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

His mother Figen Murray said she took comfort from the bee emblem - which denotes Manchester's reputation for industrious activity - due to its popularity as a symbol of unity following the attack.

On Monday, an inquiry into the circumstances of the victims' deaths will start - two weeks after the bomber's brother Hashem Abedi was jailed for at least 55 years for their murders.