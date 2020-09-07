A public inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack began with Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court, reading the names of the 22 people who died.

Families, lawyers and chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders, a retired High Court judge, stood with heads bowed for a minute's silence before Mr Greaney's opening.

Sir John then formally opened the inquiry, saying "this is an exercise in establishing the truth".