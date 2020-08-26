A man who lost eight stone (50kg) in weight has donated the same amount in food to a charity.

Tom Newall, 34, a music conductor in Salford said he piled on the pounds by eating out while touring.

He used to be 20 stone (127kg) but, after a year of dieting and running, his weight has dropped to 12 stone (76kg).

Tom decided to give the equivalent weight in groceries to Salford Foodbank after seeing out-of-work colleagues struggle during lockdown.