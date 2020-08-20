Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hashem Abedi showed 'utter contempt and lack of remorse'
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins talks of "the contempt" Hashem Abedi had for the legal process.
He said Abedi refusing to appear in court for sentencing "shows his utter contempt and lack of remorse for the act that he and his brother carried out".
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-53855484/hashem-abedi-showed-utter-contempt-and-lack-of-remorseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window