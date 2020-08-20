Hashem Abedi showed 'contempt for the legal process'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hashem Abedi showed 'utter contempt and lack of remorse'

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins talks of "the contempt" Hashem Abedi had for the legal process.

He said Abedi refusing to appear in court for sentencing "shows his utter contempt and lack of remorse for the act that he and his brother carried out".

  • 20 Aug 2020