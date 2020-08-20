Rough sleeping figures 'at zero for first time'

Video

A Greater Manchester council says it has no rough sleepers for the first time in 10 years following the opening of a new centre.

Tameside Council said a count in July found no rough sleepers in the borough - in 2018 there were 45.

It follows the opening of The Town House in Ashton-under-Lyne, which provides support for people like Robert, who is receiving help to find a flat after being homeless for several years.