Rough sleeping figures 'at zero for first time'

The Tameside centre helping to eliminate rough sleeping
A Greater Manchester council says it has no rough sleepers for the first time in 10 years following the opening of a new centre.
Tameside Council said a count in July found no rough sleepers in the borough - in 2018 there were 45.
It follows the opening of The Town House in Ashton-under-Lyne, which provides support for people like Robert, who is receiving help to find a flat after being homeless for several years.
20 Aug 2020
