A police helicopter has captured footage of a large gathering in Manchester that ended with officers being pelted with missiles.

Greater Manchester Police had to break up the party on Harlow Drive in Gorton at about 22:10 BST on Saturday.

The helicopter's heat-sensitive camera filmed those present failing to stick to the social distancing guidelines.

Insp Jim Adams said the gathering was "completely unacceptable and incomprehensible" and had led to a three-month closure order being made on the property.

