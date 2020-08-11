Media player
Coronavirus: Manchester march for 'forgotten' live event workers
Music venue and theatre staff have taken part in a protest in Manchester to highlight the crisis facing the live events scene as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Out-of-work crew were among hundreds of people who took part in the march.
Singer Lewis Raines said the workers were being "forgotten" about in the pandemic.
11 Aug 2020
