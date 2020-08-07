Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russell T Davies says Manchester LGBT+ support centre is 'vital'
Award-winning screenwriter Russell T Davies says a new £2.4m LGBT+ centre due to open in Manchester next year is "as vital as ever".
The creator of Channel Four series Queer as Folk, whose credits also include the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, broke ground for the new centre in Sidney Street, just under a mile from the city's Gay Village.
He said people can still feel "terrified and alone" and the centre would "provide safety, help, support, friendship and laughter".
07 Aug 2020
