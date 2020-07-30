Media player
The Cube: Footage shows student flats engulfed in flames
This is the moment flames engulfed a student tower block in Bolton.
More than 200 people were inside The Cube when the fire started on 15 November.
A new report has since found the immediate evacuation of the block "saved many lives" after cladding failed to stop the spread of the fire.
30 Jul 2020
