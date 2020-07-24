Video

A youth worker and an anti-racism activist say the South Asian community in Blackburn has been put under a spotlight due to Covid-19, which is "unfair" and "negative".

People in Blackburn have been urged to follow tougher control measures for a month to bring Covid-19 infection rates down.

Prof Dominic Harrison, director of public health in Blackburn and Darwen, said last week that the majority of new cases in the town were in the South Asian community.

Youth worker Sam Ali, and his friend Tylah, an anti-racism campaigner, said it has been "upsetting have to a microscope" on the town.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk