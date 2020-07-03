Video

A delivery driver said it "made his day" when an eight-year-old girl greeted him in sign language.

Tim Joseph, who is deaf, has been making regular deliveries to a house in Greater Manchester during lockdown.

He said he was "shocked" when Tallulah, from Ashton-under-Lyne, learnt to sign "have a good day" so she could greet him.

Tallulah's mum shared the exchange on social media, which has now been viewed thousands of times, and said the pair had become friends.