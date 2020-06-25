'My wife planned my funeral', says virus survivor

Media player
Coronavirus: Nelson hospital helping Covid-19 patients
A man who was treated in intensive care after contracting coronavirus said his wife had planned his funeral.
John Brown said he thought he "should've died" but after a month in intensive care he is "out of that dark tunnel" and is learning to walk again.
He is among those receiving hospital and community support in East Lancashire for their recovery from coronavirus.
An entire ward at Pendle Community Hospital in Nelson has been turned over to help patients deal with the aftermath of the illness.
25 Jun 2020
