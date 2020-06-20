Big Issue vendors return to streets after lockdown
Big Issue sellers have been kitted out with protective gear as they return to the streets after the easing of lockdown measures.

They are only taking card payments instead of cash.

Patrick, from Manchester, says he started selling the magazine to "get myself back on my feet" after becoming homeless with alcohol addiction following the death of his father.

