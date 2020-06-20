Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Big Issue vendors return to streets after lockdown
Big Issue sellers have been kitted out with protective gear as they return to the streets after the easing of lockdown measures.
They are only taking card payments instead of cash.
Patrick, from Manchester, says he started selling the magazine to "get myself back on my feet" after becoming homeless with alcohol addiction following the death of his father.
-
20 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-53120330/big-issue-vendors-return-to-streets-after-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window